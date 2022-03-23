Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading 6.9% Higher

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.30. 1,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 419,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,783 shares of company stock worth $254,708. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $5,386,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after buying an additional 326,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

