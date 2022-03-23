DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,979 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $31,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

DTE stock opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $106.03 and a 12-month high of $128.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

