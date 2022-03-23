Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.58.

DUK opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.00.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

