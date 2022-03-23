Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Upgraded at KeyCorp

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DUOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Shares of DUOL opened at $94.52 on Monday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.13.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 764,960 shares of company stock valued at $68,877,981 and have sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $140,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

