Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating) fell 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 221,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 203,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.14 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.
Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)
