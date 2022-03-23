E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

ETWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,448,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,431,000 after buying an additional 2,213,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,862,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,249,000 after buying an additional 2,352,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETWO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 2,476,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

