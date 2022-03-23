Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average is $116.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.53 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

