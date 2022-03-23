Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of ENZL stock opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $65.77.

