Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $414.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.60 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

