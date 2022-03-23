Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Landstar System by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSTR. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

