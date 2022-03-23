Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Barnes Group Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

