Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 105,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average of $157.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $421.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

