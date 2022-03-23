Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 952,274 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Paychex by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,865,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,915,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $127.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.13. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

