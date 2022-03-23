Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK opened at $746.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $766.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $857.37.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

