Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.02.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXP. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $122.16 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average of $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,961,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

