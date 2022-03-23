Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. 1,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,959. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $611.61 million, a PE ratio of -71.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

