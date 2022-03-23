East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will report $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

