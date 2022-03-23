Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $926,664 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 148,138 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

