easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 800 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.53) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.48) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.06) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.67).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 528 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The company has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -3.32. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.42). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 601.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 613.50.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.64) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,101.00). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($126,382.31). Insiders have acquired 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

