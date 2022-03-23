Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,606. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.