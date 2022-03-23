Edap Tms (EDAP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

