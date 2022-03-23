Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $10.78

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.38. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $491.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after buying an additional 1,467,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 329,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,610,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 186,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 148,663 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.