Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 996,051 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,069,000 after acquiring an additional 811,623 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,506,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,997 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

