Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $112.95, but opened at $110.21. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $109.91, with a volume of 1,631 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.