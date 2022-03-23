Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 20,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.