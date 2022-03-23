Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $229.61

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.61, but opened at $224.93. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $226.60, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESLT shares. StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

