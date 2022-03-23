Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.95. Electromed shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 2,355 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

