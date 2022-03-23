Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMA. CIBC increased their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB upped their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

EMA traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.28. 875,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,338. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.57. The company has a market cap of C$15.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. Emera has a 12-month low of C$55.07 and a 12-month high of C$63.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.05%.

Emera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

