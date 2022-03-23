Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.58. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 40,708 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $273.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.48. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.