EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

NPO stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.46. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

