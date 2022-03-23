EQT (NYSE:EQT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.19

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 93369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EQT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in EQT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

