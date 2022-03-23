Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cue Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.64. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 93,331 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

