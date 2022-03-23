Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. 105,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,592. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $538.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.