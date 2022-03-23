Equity Residential (EQR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on April 8th

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Equity Residential stock opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,149,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,071,000 after purchasing an additional 63,027 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 654,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,263,000 after purchasing an additional 180,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

