Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.24. Esprit shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.
Esprit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esprit (ESPGY)
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.