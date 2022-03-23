Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $281.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.05. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.