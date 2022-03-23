Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Trading Down 1.5%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Get Europcar Mobility Group alerts:

About Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF)

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers traditional car and light commercial vehicle rental services under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Buchbinder, and Fox Rent A Car brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Europcar Mobility Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europcar Mobility Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.