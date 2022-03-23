Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EVAX opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

