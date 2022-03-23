Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of EVAX opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
About Evaxion Biotech A/S (Get Rating)
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.
