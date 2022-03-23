EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.58

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 12.58, but opened at 12.30. EverCommerce shares last traded at 12.47, with a volume of 1,678 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.15.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. Equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

