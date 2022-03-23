EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.58

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 12.58, but opened at 12.30. EverCommerce shares last traded at 12.47, with a volume of 1,678 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.15.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.