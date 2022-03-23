EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 43,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $638,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $152,525.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,180,611 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,039 and have sold 19,191 shares valued at $297,236. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 5,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,646. The firm has a market cap of $443.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

