EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $498.71

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.71 ($6.57) and traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.07). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.07), with a volume of 13,219 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 308.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 498.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 21.84%. This is an increase from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

