EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 29,685 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. 1,791,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOOF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.