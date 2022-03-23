Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Exagen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
XGN opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.72. Exagen has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $18.86.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on XGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
About Exagen (Get Rating)
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
