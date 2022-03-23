Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIF shares. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.96. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

