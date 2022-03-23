Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $383.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will post $383.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.40 million and the lowest is $356.04 million. Exelixis posted sales of $270.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,882. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,034. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,652 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 349,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 612,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

