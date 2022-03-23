Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Director Buys $196,020.00 in Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Exelon stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. 5,688,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,519,480. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

