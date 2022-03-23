Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.80 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will post $7.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $34.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $36.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelon.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. 430,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,519,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. Exelon has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

