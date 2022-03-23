Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $195.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $127.48 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.12.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.87.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,791,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.