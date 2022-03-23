Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 3.3%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.35 and last traded at $81.30. Approximately 247,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,187,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

The company has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

