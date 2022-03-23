Factom Price Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Factom has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. Factom has a total market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $47,771.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00048938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.96 or 0.07079967 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,533.87 or 0.99781945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00044957 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,277,619 coins. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

